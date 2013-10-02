Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan (Urdu: فرخ فتح علی خان‬‎) (December 25, 1952 – September 9, 2003) was a player of the harmonium in Qawwali and also was a member of a well-known family of Qawwali musicians. He was the younger brother of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the son of Fateh Ali Khan, the nephew of Mubarak Ali Khan, and the father of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.