The FourmostFormed 1961
The Fourmost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20f67bb2-77a0-4ffe-bcf9-fd7dc30a1f9d
The Fourmost Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fourmost were an English Merseybeat band that recorded in the 1960s. Their biggest UK hit single was "A Little Loving" in 1964.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fourmost Tracks
Sort by
A Little Loving
The Fourmost
A Little Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Loving
Last played on
Hello Little Girl
The Fourmost
Hello Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Little Girl
Last played on
How Can I Tell Her
The Fourmost
How Can I Tell Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Can I Tell Her
Last played on
Baby I Need Your Loving
The Fourmost
Baby I Need Your Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Need Your Loving
Last played on
I'm In Love
Fourmost
I'm In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm In Love
Performer
Last played on
I'm In Love
The Fourmost
I'm In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm In Love
Last played on
Baby I Need Your Lovin'
Fourmost
Baby I Need Your Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Need Your Lovin'
Performer
Last played on
Hello Little Girl
Fourmost
Hello Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Little Girl
Performer
Last played on
The Fourmost Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist