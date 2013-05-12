John SteelEnglish musician. Born 4 February 1941
John Steel
1941-02-04
John Steel Biography (Wikipedia)
John Steel (born 4 February 1941) is an English musician well known for being the drummer for The Animals. Having served as the band's drummer at its inception in 1963, he is the only original bandmember playing in the current incarnation of The Animals. His tenures with the band are 1963–1966, 1975–1976, 1983 and 1992 – present.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
