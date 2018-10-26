DJ MarkyBrazilian dnb DJ. Born 14 June 1975
DJ Marky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stjjm.jpg
1975-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20f4225f-f50e-4382-8b6e-b18448bc037d
DJ Marky Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Antonio da Silva a.k.a. DJ Marky is a Brazilian drum and bass DJ.
Together with DJ Patife, XRS Land and Drumagick, Brazilians were forging a new sound in drum and bass that became popular around the world with releases such as LK and Só Tinha Que Ser Com Você.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
DJ Marky Tracks
LK (feat. Stamina MC)
DJ Marky
LK (feat. Stamina MC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
LK (feat. Stamina MC)
Last played on
It's The Way
DJ Marky
It's The Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
It's The Way
Last played on
LK
DJ Marky & XRS
LK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz1ws.jpglink
LK
Last played on
Lk
DJ Marky
Lk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Lk
Last played on
Lk (Carolina Carol Bela)
DJ Marky
Lk (Carolina Carol Bela)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Lk (Carolina Carol Bela)
Last played on
Huggy Bear (DJ Marky Reinterpretation)
Ram Trilogy
Huggy Bear (DJ Marky Reinterpretation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Huggy Bear (DJ Marky Reinterpretation)
Last played on
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Lorna King)
Dr Meaker
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Lorna King)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Lorna King)
Last played on
Silly VIP
DJ Marky
Silly VIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Silly VIP
Last played on
25th Floor (VIP)
DJ Marky
25th Floor (VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
25th Floor (VIP)
Last played on
Black Window
DJ Marky
Black Window
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Black Window
Last played on
LK (Original Mix)
DJ Marky
LK (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
LK (Original Mix)
Last played on
Silly
DJ Marky
Silly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Silly
Last played on
LK (Marcus Intalex & ST Files Remix)
DJ Marky
LK (Marcus Intalex & ST Files Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
LK (Marcus Intalex & ST Files Remix)
Last played on
Back To Love
DJ Marky
Back To Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Back To Love
Last played on
Ready 2 Go
DJ Marky
Ready 2 Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Ready 2 Go
Last played on
Back To The Jungle (DJ Marky Remix)
Justin Martin
Back To The Jungle (DJ Marky Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqty.jpglink
Back To The Jungle (DJ Marky Remix)
Last played on
LK (feat. Stamina MC)
DJ Marky
LK (feat. Stamina MC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
LK (feat. Stamina MC)
Last played on
Bristol (DJ Marky Reboot)
Technimatic
Bristol (DJ Marky Reboot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Bristol (DJ Marky Reboot)
Last played on
Kloo vs. LK
Jaguar, DRS & DJ Marky
Kloo vs. LK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Kloo vs. LK
Last played on
Funky Train
DJ Marky
Funky Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Funky Train
Last played on
Medusa
DJ Marky
Medusa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Medusa
Last played on
Kioo Vs LK
Jaguar, Xrs & DJ Marky
Kioo Vs LK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kioo Vs LK
Last played on
Kioo Vs LK
XRS
Kioo Vs LK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Kioo Vs LK
Last played on
Rio (DJ Marky Summer Remix)
Netsky
Rio (DJ Marky Summer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg3y.jpglink
Rio (DJ Marky Summer Remix)
Last played on
Yellow Shoes
DJ Marky
Yellow Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjjm.jpglink
Yellow Shoes
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
DJ Marky, Ghostface Killah, Roni Size, Akala, Calibre, Digital Mystikz, Mad Professor, Ocean Wisdom, Loefah, DBridge, Kahn & Neek, Tom Central, Itoa, The Heatwave (UK), Stormfield, Bobafatt, Soundcrash DJs and Dolenz
Printworks London, London, UK
5
Apr
2019
DJ Marky, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, Unglued, MC Ruthless and GQ
Roadmender, Northampton, UK
DJ Marky Links
