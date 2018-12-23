Kevin KennerBorn 19 May 1963
Kevin Kenner Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Kenner (born May 19, 1963 in Coronado, California) is an American concert pianist.
Kevin Kenner Tracks
Three Polonaises
Frédéric Chopin
Three Polonaises
Three Polonaises
Two Nocturnes Op. 32
Frédéric Chopin
Two Nocturnes Op. 32
Two Nocturnes Op. 32
Fantasiestucke, Op 12
Robert Schumann
Fantasiestucke, Op 12
Fantasiestucke, Op 12
Nocturne in E major, Op.62
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in E major, Op.62
Nocturne in E major, Op.62
Three Mazurkas, Op 59
Frédéric Chopin
Three Mazurkas, Op 59
Three Mazurkas, Op 59
Piano Sonata No.12 in F major (K.332)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Sonata No.12 in F major (K.332)
Piano Sonata No.12 in F major (K.332)
Two works - Nocturne in B flat (Op.16/4) & Dans le désert (Op.15)
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Two works - Nocturne in B flat (Op.16/4) & Dans le désert (Op.15)
Two works - Nocturne in B flat (Op.16/4) & Dans le désert (Op.15)
24 Preludes
Frédéric Chopin
24 Preludes
24 Preludes
Ballade No.2 in B minor
Franz Liszt
Ballade No.2 in B minor
Ballade No.2 in B minor
Fantasy in C Wanderer
Kevin Kenner
Fantasy in C Wanderer
Fantasy in C Wanderer
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor (Op.21) "Larghetto & Allegro vivace" movements
Kevin Kenner
Kevin Kenner
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor (Op.21) "Larghetto & Allegro vivace" movements
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor (Op.21) "Larghetto & Allegro vivace" movements
Ensemble
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor (Op.21) - "Maestoso" movement only
Kevin Kenner
Kevin Kenner
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor (Op.21) - "Maestoso" movement only
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor (Op.21) - "Maestoso" movement only
Ensemble
