Thomas Wayne Hancock III (born May 1, 1965 in Dallas, Texas) better known as Wayne "The Train" Hancock, is an American singer-songwriter. Hancock is known as "The King of Juke Joint Swing," because his sound is unique, as he incorporates jazz, big band, western swing, country and rockabilly, styles of music that he began listening to as a kid. His influences include Jimmie Rodgers, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Hank Thompson, and Hank Snow because they were all in his parents' record collection.

Throughout his childhood, Hancock moved around seven times because his father was a Design Engineer, who taught math at colleges across the country. Shortly after discovering country music, Hancock began writing songs at the age of twelve. Hancock's vocal style was initially influenced by Hank Williams, and he has been compared to him throughout his career.

At eighteen years old, Hancock won the Wrangler Country Showdown contest. The son of a WWII veteran, Hancock joined the United States Marine Corps immediately after winning the contest and was shipped to recruit training. Hancock served in the military for four years. During a six-month deployment at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, he wrote wrote one of his most well known songs, "Cold Lonesome Wind" from Thunderstorms and Neon Signs.