Syd Matters is a French band fronted by composer Jonathan Morali. The other band members are Jean-Yves Lozac'h, Olivier Marguerit, Remi Alexandre and Clement Carle. The name Syd Matters comes from the slight modification of the names of two Pink Floyd members: Syd Barrett and Roger Waters.

Syd Matters is also the pseudonym of the band's frontman, Jonathan Morali. Morali was born in Paris on May 22, 1980. He started his performing career playing at small bars until winning a contest by French magazine Les Inrockuptibles, and therefore signing a recording contract with Third Side Records. His first published work is "Fever In Winter, Shiver In June", an EP released in 2002. In 2003, "A Whisper and A Sigh" was released consisting of 11 tracks, marking his first album-length work. After this album was released, Morali constructed a new four-piece band and in April 2005 released his second album, "Someday We Will Foresee Obstacles". A mixture of folk and melancholic pop, his music combines slow melodies with acoustic instruments while holding true to its roots in electronic music. Morali was also part of the French rock band Tahiti Boy and the Palmtree Family.