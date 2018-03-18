Becky TaylorBorn 29 June 1988
Becky Taylor
1988-06-29
Becky Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Jane Grosvenor-Taylor, known professionally as Riva is an English singer, songwriter and performer of adult contemporary, popular and musical theatre songs. She is notable for landing a recording contract at a very young age under the name Becky Jane Taylor.
Becky Taylor Tracks
Not While I'm Around
Not While I'm Around
You Raise me Up
You Raise me Up
Brothers In Arms (Live In Session)
Brothers In Arms (Live In Session)
Days Like These (Live In Session)
Days Like These (Live In Session)
