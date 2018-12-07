Don BlackmanBorn 1 September 1953. Died 11 April 2013
Don Blackman
1953-09-01
Don Blackman Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Blackman (September 1, 1953 – April 11, 2013) was an American jazz-funk pianist, singer, and songwriter. He performed with Louis Hayes, Earth, Wind and Fire, and Nicolas Dietz.
