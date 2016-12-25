Maurice KiryaBorn 4 November 1984
Maurice Kirya
1984-11-04
Maurice Kirya Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Kirya is a Ugandan musician and actor. He won RFI’s 2010 Discoveries Music Award. He won prize money plus a grant worth 18,000 euros to develop his career. He staged performances in Paris plus a year-long tour of Africa where he toured over 35 countries. He was nominated for the most gifted afro pop video of the year in the 2012 channel O video music awards. He was one of the three Ugandan artists to perform at the inaugural annual Tribe One Festival, in South Africa.
