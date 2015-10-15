The Frantic Elevators
The Frantic Elevators
The Frantic Elevators Tracks
I'm Not To See Her (John Peel session 19.09.81)
After Hanging Around (John Peel session 19.09.81)
Ice Cream And Wafers (John Peel session 19.09.81)
Hunchback of Notre Dame (John Peel session 3.3.1981)
I Am The Man
I Am The Man
Last played on
Production Prevention (John Peel session 3.3.1981)
Searching for the Only One (John Peel Session 3.3.1981)
I Am The Man - BBC Session 25/02/1981
Searching For the Only One
Searching For the Only One
Last played on
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Last played on
