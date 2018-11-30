The Subways are an English rock band from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Their debut album, Young for Eternity, was released on 4 July 2005 in the UK and 14 February 2006 in the U.S. Their second album, All or Nothing, was released on 30 June 2008 and their third album Money and Celebrity debuted on 19 September 2011. The band's self-titled fourth album was released on the 9 February 2015.