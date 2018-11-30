The SubwaysFormed 2003
The Subways
2003
The Subways Biography (Wikipedia)
The Subways are an English rock band from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Their debut album, Young for Eternity, was released on 4 July 2005 in the UK and 14 February 2006 in the U.S. Their second album, All or Nothing, was released on 30 June 2008 and their third album Money and Celebrity debuted on 19 September 2011. The band's self-titled fourth album was released on the 9 February 2015.
The Subways Tracks
Oh Yeah
The Subways
Oh Yeah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
Oh Yeah
Last played on
No Goodbyes
The Subways
No Goodbyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
No Goodbyes
Last played on
Rock 'N' Roll Queen
The Subways
Rock 'N' Roll Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
Rock 'N' Roll Queen
Last played on
Holiday
The Subways
Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
Holiday
Last played on
With You
The Subways
With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
With You
Last played on
Taking All the Blame
The Subways
Taking All the Blame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
Taking All the Blame
Last played on
1 Am
The Subways
1 Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
1 Am
Last played on
My Heart Is Pumping To A Brand New Beat
The Subways
My Heart Is Pumping To A Brand New Beat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
My Heart Is Pumping To A Brand New Beat
Last played on
I'm In Love and It's Burning My Soul
The Subways
I'm In Love and It's Burning My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
I'm In Love and It's Burning My Soul
Last played on
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
The Subways
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Last played on
Kalifornia
The Subways
Kalifornia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
Kalifornia
Last played on
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
The Subways
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4n9.jpglink
It's A Party
The Subways
It's A Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bvzpz.jpglink
It's A Party
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T08:58:57
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T08:58:57
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-27T08:58:57
27
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
