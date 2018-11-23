Gilbert Vinter (4 May 1909 – 10 October 1969) was an English conductor and composer, most celebrated for his compositions for brass bands.

Vinter was born in Lincoln. As a youth, he was a chorister at Lincoln Cathedral, and eventually became Head Chorister there. He later became a bassoonist. In 1930, he joined the BBC Military Band, where he did much of his early conducting. It was during that time that he also began to compose. During World War II, Vinter played in The Central Band of the RAF and later led several other RAF bands. He was the first principal conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, from 1952 to 1953.

In 1960, The Daily Herald newspaper and sponsors of brass band contests, commissioned Vinter to write his first major work for brass band, the result of which was Salute to Youth. Vinter wrote other works for brass band, including:

Vinter was an adjudicator at the British Open Championships at Belle Vue, Manchester, in 1969 where his 'Spectrum' was the test piece. Mid way through the contest, however, he was forced to retire from 'the box' due to his failing health. His position at the contest on the day was taken by Tom F Atkinson. Vinter's other works include three brass quartets: