PigbagBritish post-punk band. Formed 1980. Disbanded June 1983
1980
Pigbag Biography (Wikipedia)
Pigbag were a British post-punk band, active from 1980 to 1983.
Pigbag Tracks
Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag
Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag
Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag
Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag (12 Version)
Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag (12 Version)
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Getting Up
Getting Up
Getting Up
Dozo Don
Dozo Don
Dozo Don
Vile In (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
Vile In (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
Human Race (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
Human Race (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
Honk Wild (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
Honk Wild (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
Eating Burgers (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
Eating Burgers (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1981)
