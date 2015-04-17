Nick ZinnerBorn 8 December 1974
Nick Zinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy11.jpg
1974-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20dc35ec-6cc1-4c66-98a3-4a6116cb3869
Nick Zinner Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Joseph Zinner (born December 8, 1974) is the guitarist for the New York rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs and producer. Zinner is an accomplished photographer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Zinner Tracks
Sort by
Billie's Blues
Martyn P, T‐Bone Burnett, Cassandra Wilson, Thomas Wydler, Nick Zinner & Billie Holiday
Billie's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlt3.jpglink
Billie's Blues
Composer
Last played on
In C Mali (extract)
Modibo Diawara, Adama Koita, Brian Eno, Cheick Diallo, Damon Albarn, Jeff Wootton, André de Ridder, Terry Riley, Nick Zinner & Bijou
In C Mali (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
In C Mali (extract)
Last played on
Back to artist