Charles JennensBorn 1700. Died 20 November 1773
Charles Jennens
1700
Charles Jennens Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Jennens (1700 – 20 November 1773) was an English landowner and patron of the arts. As a friend of Handel, he helped author the libretti of several of his oratorios, most notably Messiah.
