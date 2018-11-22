Loránt Szücs
Loránt Szücs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20dbad03-6401-4938-a7da-2683197fca28
Loránt Szücs Tracks
Sort by
Sonatina for cello & piano
Zoltán Kodály
Sonatina for cello & piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Sonatina for cello & piano
Last played on
Rhapsody No.1, for cello and piano
Béla Bartók
Rhapsody No.1, for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Rhapsody No.1, for cello and piano
Last played on
Back to artist