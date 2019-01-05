Brian FallonBorn 28 January 1980
Brian Fallon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20d7beef-118f-493c-99f9-3931835cb658
Brian Fallon Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Fallon (born January 28, 1980) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. He is best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and main lyricist of the rock band The Gaslight Anthem, with whom he has recorded five studio albums. He is also a member of the duo The Horrible Crowes, alongside The Gaslight Anthem's guitar technician and touring guitarist Ian Perkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Fallon Tracks
Sort by
Red Lights
Brian Fallon
Red Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Lights
Last played on
Smoke
Brian Fallon
Smoke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke
Last played on
If Your Prayers Don't Go To Heaven
Brian Fallon
If Your Prayers Don't Go To Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vysws.jpglink
If Your Prayers Don't Go To Heaven
Last played on
A Wonderful Life
Brian Fallon
A Wonderful Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tight Fittin Jeans
Brian Fallon
Tight Fittin Jeans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tight Fittin Jeans
Last played on
Playlists featuring Brian Fallon
Upcoming Events
5
Feb
2019
Brian Fallon, Craig Finn
Wylam Brewery, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
6
Feb
2019
Brian Fallon, Craig Finn
The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, UK
7
Feb
2019
Brian Fallon, Craig Finn
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
8
Feb
2019
Brian Fallon
Union Chapel, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
Brian Fallon, Craig Finn
Union Chapel, London, UK
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist