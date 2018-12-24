Dailey & Vincent is an American bluegrass music group composed of Jamie Dailey (guitar, bass, vocals), Darrin Vincent (mandolin, guitar, bass, vocals), Aaron McCune (guitar, vocals), Jeff Parker (mandolin, guitar, vocals), Patrick McAvinue (fiddle), Shaun Richardson (guitar, vocals), Bob Mummert (drums) and Gaven Largent (banjo, dobro). The group's former banjo player, Joe Dean, left in March 2012 to pursue other musical interests. Dean later joined Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Former fiddle player Jesse Stockman left the band in early August 2011 due to a wrist injury. BJ Cherryholmes, who had been filling in for Stockman, officially joined the band in August 2011.

Jamie Dailey was formerly the lead vocalist and guitarist for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver from 1999-2008. Darrin Vincent was formerly a musician with Ricky Skaggs' legendary band Kentucky Thunder, and was also part of the famous bluegrass family group The Sally Mountain Show with his sister Rhonda Vincent of (Rhonda Vincent & The Rage).