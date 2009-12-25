DMCRapper Darryl McDaniels. Born 31 May 1964
DMC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20d21992-d063-456d-a069-04d9044871f0
DMC Biography (Wikipedia)
Darryl "D.M.C." Matthews McDaniels (born May 31, 1964) is an American musician. He is a founding member of the hip hop group Run–D.M.C., and is considered one of the pioneers of hip hop culture.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DMC Performances & Interviews
DMC Tracks
Sort by
Up In Here
DMC
Up In Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up In Here
Last played on
DMC Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist