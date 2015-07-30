AssassinFrench rap group. Formed 1985
Assassin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20cf9a2a-7418-42e1-9b36-312cd9c2088f
Assassin Biography (Wikipedia)
Assassin is a French hardcore rap group formed in the 18th municipal district (arrondissement municipal) of Paris. The group was formed in 1985 by Rockin' Squat and Solo. Later, Doctor L joined them, as well as DJ Clyde. The group had a significant presence on the French underground music scene in the 1980s and 1990s, with lyrics referencing social inequalities and denouncing commercialism.
Rockin' Squat is Mathias Crochon, Jean-Pierre Cassel's son and brother of Vincent Cassel. He has tried for more than 15 years to elevate the mind of the ghetto, similar to KRS-One, Immortal Technique, and Chuck D in America. The group undertook national tours in France in the 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Assassin Tracks
Sort by
Let Dem Say (NW Edit)
Agent Sasco
Let Dem Say (NW Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz03.jpglink
Let Dem Say (NW Edit)
Last played on
Unfinished Business Riddim Medley (feat. Agent Sasco & Serani)
Mavado
Unfinished Business Riddim Medley (feat. Agent Sasco & Serani)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4cs.jpglink
Unfinished Business Riddim Medley (feat. Agent Sasco & Serani)
Last played on
Do It If Yuh Bad
Agent Sasco
Do It If Yuh Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz03.jpglink
Do It If Yuh Bad
Last played on
Still a Carry On
Agent Sasco
Still a Carry On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz03.jpglink
Still a Carry On
Last played on
Pree Dis
Agent Sasco
Pree Dis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz03.jpglink
Pree Dis
Last played on
Assassin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist