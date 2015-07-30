Assassin is a French hardcore rap group formed in the 18th municipal district (arrondissement municipal) of Paris. The group was formed in 1985 by Rockin' Squat and Solo. Later, Doctor L joined them, as well as DJ Clyde. The group had a significant presence on the French underground music scene in the 1980s and 1990s, with lyrics referencing social inequalities and denouncing commercialism.

Rockin' Squat is Mathias Crochon, Jean-Pierre Cassel's son and brother of Vincent Cassel. He has tried for more than 15 years to elevate the mind of the ghetto, similar to KRS-One, Immortal Technique, and Chuck D in America. The group undertook national tours in France in the 1990s.