Bergen Big BandFormed 1991
Bergen Big Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20cb5b78-cf30-4c0f-a92c-39d40d027cc6
Bergen Big Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Bergen Big Band (BBB) is a Norwegian big band established 1991 as a continuation of Knut Kristiansen's Bergen Band. BBB is known from cooperations with musicians like Phil Woods, Paquito D'Rivera, Joe Henderson, Maria Schneider, Diana Krall, Sissel Kyrkjebø, Andy Sheppard, Martial Solal, Mathias Rüegg, Gianluigi Trovesi, Mathias Eick, Ole Kock Hansen, Etta Cameron, Karin Krog, John Surman, Dino Saluzzi, Gustavo Bergalli, Berit Opheim, Jan Magne Førde, The Core, Ab und Zu, Vidar Johansen, Paolo Vinaccia, Ståle Storløkken, Palle Mikkelborg and Terje Rypdal among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bergen Big Band Tracks
Sort by
Ruby My Dear
Bergen Big Band
Ruby My Dear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruby My Dear
Last played on
Carpet Ride
Bergen Big Band
Carpet Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carpet Ride
Last played on
Spending My Time
John Surman
Spending My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqghx.jpglink
Spending My Time
Last played on
Bergen Big Band Links
Back to artist