Planet PerfectoFormed 1997
Planet Perfecto
1997
Planet Perfecto Biography
Planet Perfecto were a dance supergroup, formed in 1997 by Paul Oakenfold, Ian Masterson and Jake Williams. They were signed to Oakenfold's record label, Perfecto Records.
Planet Perfecto Tracks
Bullet In A Gun
Planet Perfecto
Bullet In A Gun
Bullet In A Gun
Bullet In The Gun
Planet Perfecto
Bullet In The Gun
Bullet In The Gun
Bullet In The Gun 2000
Planet Perfecto
Bullet In The Gun 2000
Bullet In The Gun 2000
Not Over Yet '99 (feat. Grace)
Planet Perfecto
Not Over Yet '99 (feat. Grace)
Not Over Yet '99 (feat. Grace)
Bullet In The Gun (Saturday Mix)
Planet Perfecto
Bullet In The Gun (Saturday Mix)
Bullet In The Gun (Radio Edit)
Planet Perfecto
Bullet In The Gun (Radio Edit)
Bullet In The Gun (Eddie Halliwell Remix)
Planet Perfecto
Bullet In The Gun (Eddie Halliwell Remix)
Bullet in The Gun (Gary Maguire Remix)
Planet Perfecto
Bullet in The Gun (Gary Maguire Remix)
Bullet in The Gun (1998)
Planet Perfecto
Bullet in The Gun (1998)
Bullet in The Gun (1998)
Bullet In A Gun (1999)
Planet Perfecto
Bullet In A Gun (1999)
Bullet In A Gun (1999)
