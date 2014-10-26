Rare EssenceFormed 1976
Rare Essence
1976
Rare Essence Biography (Wikipedia)
Rare Essence is a Washington, D.C.-based go-go band formed in 1976. Rare Essence has been amongst the most prominent musicians of the D.C. music scene, producing numerous hit songs in the local D.C. market and several hits nationwide, including the charting hit "Work the Walls".
