Space Manoeuvres
2002
Space Manoeuvres Biography (Wikipedia)
John Graham is a British record producer, songwriter, vocalist who is also known under the pseudonyms Quivver, Skanna, Stoneproof and Space Manoeuvres. He was a former member of music production team Tilt and has recorded and toured with the Welsh electronic group, Hybrid in the past.
Stage One (Separation Mix)
