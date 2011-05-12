Shawn MurphyProducer/engineer. Born 16 May 1948
Shawn Murphy
1948-05-16
Shawn Murphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Murphy (born May 16, 1948) is an American sound engineer. He has won an Academy Award for Best Sound and has been nominated for another two in the same category. He has worked on over 350 films since 1983.
Shawn Murphy Tracks
And on a Rainy Night
Shawn Murphy
And on a Rainy Night
