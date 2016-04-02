ParachuteFormerly Sparky's Flaw. Formed 2009
Parachute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20c7090f-3813-43e5-8535-7fcfd6fdf6e6
Parachute Biography (Wikipedia)
Parachute is an American pop rock band from Charlottesville, Virginia. Originally formed in 2006, they released their major label debut album Losing Sleep in 2009, their second album The Way It Was in 2011 and their third album, Overnight, in 2013. The band's fourth album, Wide Awake, was released on March 11, 2016.
Parachute Tracks
Without You
Parachute
Without You
Hurricane
Parachute
Hurricane
Hurricane
Kiss Me Slowly
Parachute
Kiss Me Slowly
She Is Love
Parachute
She Is Love
