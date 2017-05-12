Ultra-Red
Ultra-Red Biography (Wikipedia)
Ultra-red are a sound art collective founded in 1994 by two AIDS activists, Dont Rhine and Marco Larsen. Originally based in Los Angeles, the collective has expanded over the years with members across North American and Europe. Members in Ultra-red range from artists, researchers and organizers from different social movements including the struggles of migration, anti-racism, participatory community development, and the politics of HIV/AIDS.
