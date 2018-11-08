The Moonflowers were a Bristol-based rock band formed in 1987. The band was active as a performing and recording unit until 1997. To date they have released eight EPs and seven LPs on their own PopGod Records label, home to numerous other Bristol-based artists including Praise Space Electric (a Moonflowers spin-off featuring members of that band), [[Me (band)|Me (NB: this article links to an Australian band of the same name, but who have no connection to the PopGod/Bristol. A new link is needed.) ], Ecstatic Orange, Mammal among others.

Famed for colourful and spectacular live shows, designed and built by Liam Yeates. They have toured extensively in the UK, Europe and Japan.