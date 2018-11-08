Moonflowers90s UK indie electronic group. Formed December 1987. Disbanded 1997
Moonflowers
1987-12
Moonflowers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moonflowers were a Bristol-based rock band formed in 1987. The band was active as a performing and recording unit until 1997. To date they have released eight EPs and seven LPs on their own PopGod Records label, home to numerous other Bristol-based artists including Praise Space Electric (a Moonflowers spin-off featuring members of that band), [[Me (band)|Me (NB: this article links to an Australian band of the same name, but who have no connection to the PopGod/Bristol. A new link is needed.) ], Ecstatic Orange, Mammal among others.
Famed for colourful and spectacular live shows, designed and built by Liam Yeates. They have toured extensively in the UK, Europe and Japan.
Moonflowers Performances & Interviews
Moonflowers Tracks
My Baby (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Moonflowers
My Baby (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
My Baby (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Last played on
Groove Power (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Moonflowers
Groove Power (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Groove Power (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Last played on
Fire
Moonflowers
Fire
Fire
Last played on
Get Higher
Moonflowers
Get Higher
Get Higher
Last played on
Back Where We Belong (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Moonflowers
Back Where We Belong (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Get Higher (Get Dubber Mix)
Moonflowers
Get Higher (Get Dubber Mix)
Get Higher (Get Dubber Mix)
Last played on
Higher (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
Moonflowers
Higher (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jan 1991)
