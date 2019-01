The No-Maddz is a Jamaican Art Collective and Rootz Reggae Dub Poetry band consisting of the duo: Sheldon "Sheppie" Shepherd and Everaldo "Evie" Creary. Both are recipients of the prestigious Jamaican Prime Minister's Youth Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture. Their sound is a fusion of a unique dub poetry style with multiple music genres and it carries the spirit of Jamaica's Roots music.

