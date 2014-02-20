Hot Chelle RaeFormed 2005
Hot Chelle Rae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20aee940-3b65-4d04-8768-9a5918db2973
Hot Chelle Rae Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Chelle Rae ( HOT SHEL RAY) is an American rock band formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2005. The band consisted of Ryan Follesé (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Nash Overstreet (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Jamie Follesé (drums). Their debut album, Lovesick Electric, was released on October 27, 2009. They gained widespread attention for their 2011 double platinum single, "Tonight Tonight". Another single, "I Like It Like That", peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hot Chelle Rae Tracks
Sort by
Hung Up
Hot Chelle Rae
Hung Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hung Up
Last played on
I Like it Like That
Hot Chelle Rae
I Like it Like That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like it Like That
Last played on
I Like It Like That (Vanguard Remix)
Hot Chelle Rae
I Like It Like That (Vanguard Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight Tonight
Hot Chelle Rae
Tonight Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btmf0.jpglink
Tonight Tonight
Last played on
I Like It Like That (Feat. New Boyz)
Hot Chelle Rae
I Like It Like That (Feat. New Boyz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btqcc.jpglink
Hot Chelle Rae Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist