Hot Chelle Rae ( HOT SHEL RAY) is an American rock band formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2005. The band consisted of Ryan Follesé (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Nash Overstreet (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Jamie Follesé (drums). Their debut album, Lovesick Electric, was released on October 27, 2009. They gained widespread attention for their 2011 double platinum single, "Tonight Tonight". Another single, "I Like It Like That", peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.