Vincent de MoorBorn 1973
Vincent de Moor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20ad1571-631c-41f3-b212-569b37bcca79
Vincent de Moor Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent de Moor (born 5 December 1973, Delft, Netherlands) is a Dutch trance artist. He is most notable for his work with the record producer Ferry Corsten under the working title, "Veracocha," and for his 2001 single, "Fly Away".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vincent de Moor Tracks
Sort by
Fly Away
Vincent de Moor
Fly Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly Away
Last played on
Fly Away (Mac & Taylor Remix)
Vincent de Moor
Fly Away (Mac & Taylor Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly Away (Mac & Taylor Remix)
Last played on
Flowtation
Vincent de Moor
Flowtation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flowtation
Last played on
Fly Away (2001)
Vincent de Moor
Fly Away (2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly Away (2001)
Last played on
Vincent de Moor Links
Back to artist