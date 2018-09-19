Gavin Sutherland (born 1972) is a conductor, composer/arranger and pianist. He is currently Music Director for English National Ballet.

Born in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England, he studied conducting, piano and orchestration at University of Huddersfield and graduated with first-class honours, as well as gaining the Kruczynski Prize for Piano and the Davidson Prize for Distinction Brought to the Institution. He also studied as a trombonist.