Gavin SutherlandBritish conductor. Born 1972
Gavin Sutherland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20ac08c4-cbdc-4d66-b538-283c78dfb382
Gavin Sutherland Biography (Wikipedia)
Gavin Sutherland (born 1972) is a conductor, composer/arranger and pianist. He is currently Music Director for English National Ballet.
Born in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England, he studied conducting, piano and orchestration at University of Huddersfield and graduated with first-class honours, as well as gaining the Kruczynski Prize for Piano and the Davidson Prize for Distinction Brought to the Institution. He also studied as a trombonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gavin Sutherland Tracks
Sort by
Serenade
Peter Warlock
Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
Serenade
Last played on
Cantique d'amour
Franz Liszt
Cantique d'amour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Cantique d'amour
Last played on
Invocation
Franz Liszt
Invocation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Invocation
Orchestra
Last played on
Ballet of the Wood Creatures
Percy Whitlock
Ballet of the Wood Creatures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballet of the Wood Creatures
Last played on
Little Suite no.4, Op.80a: Rondo
Malcolm Arnold
Little Suite no.4, Op.80a: Rondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Little Suite no.4, Op.80a: Rondo
Last played on
Concerto for tuba (1st mvt)
Edward Gregson
Concerto for tuba (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06576g2.jpglink
Concerto for tuba (1st mvt)
Last played on
Allegro (Ding Dong Merrily On High / Unto Us A Boy Is Born)
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Allegro (Ding Dong Merrily On High / Unto Us A Boy Is Born)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allegro (Ding Dong Merrily On High / Unto Us A Boy Is Born)
Last played on
Imagine My Frustration
Mica Paris
Imagine My Frustration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Imagine My Frustration
Last played on
Bill
Jerome Kern
Bill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
Bill
Last played on
My One Temptation
Mica Paris
My One Temptation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvt.jpglink
My One Temptation
Happy
Pharrell Williams
Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01z08cn.jpglink
Happy
Suo Gan (Empire of the Sun)
Trad.
Suo Gan (Empire of the Sun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Suo Gan (Empire of the Sun)
Summertime
Mica Paris
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime
The Simpsons Theme
Danny Elfman
The Simpsons Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
The Simpsons Theme
Gabriel's Oboe
Ennio Morricone
Gabriel's Oboe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
Gabriel's Oboe
Pirates of the Caribbean Medley
Hans Zimmer
Pirates of the Caribbean Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
Pirates of the Caribbean Medley
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
Cole Porter
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
Pan Fo'r Nos yn Hir
Ryan Davies
Pan Fo'r Nos yn Hir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pcxmr.jpglink
Pan Fo'r Nos yn Hir
Imagine My Frustration
Duke Ellington
Imagine My Frustration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Imagine My Frustration
Joy Ride (Catch Me If You Can)
John Williams
Joy Ride (Catch Me If You Can)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Joy Ride (Catch Me If You Can)
Harry Potter - Hedwig's Theme
John Williams
Harry Potter - Hedwig's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Harry Potter - Hedwig's Theme
James Bond Medley
John Barry
James Bond Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
James Bond Medley
Choir
Sprach Zarathustra
Richard Strauss
Sprach Zarathustra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Sprach Zarathustra
I Can Cook Too
Leonard Bernstein
I Can Cook Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Can Cook Too
American Police Medley
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
American Police Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
American Police Medley
I Put A Spell On You
Jay Hawkins, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Gavin Sutherland & Mica Paris
I Put A Spell On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
I Put A Spell On You
Composer
Imagine My Frustration
Duke Ellington
Imagine My Frustration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Imagine My Frustration
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood
Warsaw Concerto
Richard Addinsell
Warsaw Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44n.jpglink
Warsaw Concerto
Last played on
Akram Khan - Giselle
Vincenzo Lavigna
Akram Khan - Giselle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Akram Khan - Giselle
Orchestra
Last played on
Giselle
Adolphe Adam
Giselle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfn.jpglink
Giselle
Orchestra
Last played on
Let's Face the Music and Dance
Irving Berlin
Let's Face the Music and Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvj.jpglink
Let's Face the Music and Dance
Conductor
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gavin Sutherland
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Clare Teal’s Swingin’ Christmas
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epbj6q
Glasgow City Halls
2018-12-21T08:46:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p060zmkg.jpg
21
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Clare Teal’s Swingin’ Christmas
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg3d2m
Town Hall, Ayr
2018-12-20T08:46:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05nc7x3.jpg
20
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
Town Hall, Ayr
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/aw6qfx
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-28T08:46:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068hjtd.jpg
28
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/aw3vwh
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-28T08:46:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068hjq3.jpg
28
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Christmas Celebrations
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e28v9r
2017-12-15T08:46:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p048lq58.jpg
15
Dec
2017
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Christmas Celebrations
Back to artist