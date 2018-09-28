Daniel Schnyder (born March 12, 1961 in Zurich) is a Swiss jazz reedist and composer.

Schnyder first learned to play cello before picking up saxophone, and attended Berklee College of Music and the Conservatory of Winterthur. Schnyder has recorded copiously for Enja Records and composes pieces which meld jazz and classical music idioms. His work has been published by Hal Leonard, Universal Edition, and Edition Kunzelmann; he has been commissioned by Vienna Art Orchestra and the NDR Big Band among others. Sidemen on his albums include Michael Philip Mossman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith, Kenny Drew, Jr., Dave Taylor, Michael Formanek, and Mark Feldman. He has also worked with Flavio Ambrosetti, Lee Konitz, and Abdullah Ibrahim.