Daniel SchnyderComposer and saxophonist. Born 12 March 1961
Daniel Schnyder Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Schnyder (born March 12, 1961 in Zurich) is a Swiss jazz reedist and composer.
Schnyder first learned to play cello before picking up saxophone, and attended Berklee College of Music and the Conservatory of Winterthur. Schnyder has recorded copiously for Enja Records and composes pieces which meld jazz and classical music idioms. His work has been published by Hal Leonard, Universal Edition, and Edition Kunzelmann; he has been commissioned by Vienna Art Orchestra and the NDR Big Band among others. Sidemen on his albums include Michael Philip Mossman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith, Kenny Drew, Jr., Dave Taylor, Michael Formanek, and Mark Feldman. He has also worked with Flavio Ambrosetti, Lee Konitz, and Abdullah Ibrahim.
Daniel Schnyder Tracks
Sort by
toopART Reinventions Part 3
Water Music, extract from Suite
Daniel Schnyder Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The extraordinary Oliver Knussen: Mark-Anthony Turnage and George Benjamin pay moving tribute
-
Turnage: I was challenged by Sir Simon Rattle
-
Martyn Brabbins meets Harrison Birtwistle
-
“You miss being in there”
-
Proms Composer: Harrison Birtwistle
-
Composers' Rooms: No.12 Mark-Anthony Turnage
-
Composers' Rooms: No.11 Sir Harrison Birtwistle
-
Mark-Anthony Turnage: Momentum and Kai
-
Harrison Birtwistle: Cortege and Secret Theatre
-
Sir Harrison Birtwistle: The Moth Requiem - Preview Clip