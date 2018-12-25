The Fontane SistersFormed 1941. Disbanded 1961
The Fontane Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20a8b01a-d82e-4063-8f50-6f0263696dde
The Fontane Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fontane Sisters were a trio (Bea, Geri and Marge Rosse) from New Milford, New Jersey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fontane Sisters Tracks
Sort by
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Perry Como
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v6361.jpglink
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Last played on
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Perry Como
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v6361.jpglink
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Last played on
Heart Of Stone
The Fontane Sisters
Heart Of Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart Of Stone
Last played on
Happy days and lonely nights
The Fontane Sisters
Happy days and lonely nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy days and lonely nights
Last played on
Jealous Heart
The Fontane Sisters
Jealous Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealous Heart
Last played on
Missouri Waltz
The Fontane Sisters
Missouri Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missouri Waltz
Last played on
Let the Rest of the World Go By
The Fontane Sisters
Let the Rest of the World Go By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Rugged Cross
The Fontane Sisters
The Old Rugged Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Rugged Cross
Last played on
Honolulu Moon
The Fontane Sisters
Honolulu Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honolulu Moon
Last played on
I Need Thee Every Hour
The Fontane Sisters
I Need Thee Every Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need Thee Every Hour
Last played on
The Fontane Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist