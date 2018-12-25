Hans HotterGerman operatic bass-baritone. Born 19 January 1909. Died 6 December 2003
Hans Hotter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20a505cf-e49c-426d-8544-28c8ed052046
Hans Hotter Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Hotter (19 January 1909 – 8 December 2003) was a German operatic bass-baritone. He was extremely tall and his appearance was striking. His voice and diction were equally recognisable.
Hans Hotter Tracks
Gute Nacht (Die Winterreise, D911)
Franz Schubert
Gute Nacht (Die Winterreise, D911)
Gute Nacht (Die Winterreise, D911)
Die Walkure, Act III: 'In festen Schlaf...'
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure, Act III: 'In festen Schlaf...'
Die Walkure, Act III: 'In festen Schlaf...'
Wotan's Farewell and the Magic Fire music (Die Walkure, Act III)
Richard Wagner
Wotan's Farewell and the Magic Fire music (Die Walkure, Act III)
Wotan's Farewell and the Magic Fire music (Die Walkure, Act III)
Die Walkure, Act III: Leb' wohl, du kuhnes, herrliches Kind!, "Wotan's Farewell" (feat. Hans Hotter)
Vienna Philharmonic
Die Walkure, Act III: Leb' wohl, du kuhnes, herrliches Kind!, "Wotan's Farewell" (feat. Hans Hotter)
Der Fliegende Hollander (Wie aus der Ferne)
Richard Wagner
Der Fliegende Hollander (Wie aus der Ferne)
Der Fliegende Hollander (Wie aus der Ferne)
Wer machte dich so krank?, Op 35 No 11; Alte Laute, Op 35 No 12 (Kerner Lieder)
Gerald Moore
Wer machte dich so krank?, Op 35 No 11; Alte Laute, Op 35 No 12 (Kerner Lieder)
Wer machte dich so krank?, Op 35 No 11; Alte Laute, Op 35 No 12 (Kerner Lieder)
Die Doppelgänger (Schwanengesang, D 957)
Michael Raucheisen
Die Doppelgänger (Schwanengesang, D 957)
Die Doppelgänger (Schwanengesang, D 957)
Meeresstille, D.216
Gerald Moore
Meeresstille, D.216
Meeresstille, D.216
Gute Nacht, D 911 No 1 (Winterreise)
Gerald Moore
Gute Nacht, D 911 No 1 (Winterreise)
Gute Nacht, D 911 No 1 (Winterreise)
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Richard Strauss
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Die Frist ist um (Der fliegende Hollander)
Richard Wagner
Die Frist ist um (Der fliegende Hollander)
Die Frist ist um (Der fliegende Hollander)
Erlkönig, D 328
Walter Martin, Hans Hotter & Carl Loewe
Erlkönig, D 328
Erlkönig, D 328
Parsifal (Act III excerpt) - Good Friday Music
Richard Wagner
Parsifal (Act III excerpt) - Good Friday Music
Parsifal (Act III excerpt) - Good Friday Music
Proms 1994: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1994
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1994
Royal Albert Hall
