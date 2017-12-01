Simon BookishBorn 1978
Simon Bookish
1978
Simon Bookish Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Bookish is the stage name of Leo Chadburn, a British musician and composer, known for his work in experimental, electronic, pop and classical music. Originally from Coalville, Leicestershire, he moved to London and trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama from 1997 to 2001.
Simon Bookish Tracks
A Crack In Larsen C
Prince Of Wales
Red and Blue [EP]
The Flood
Victorinox
Il Trionfo Del Tempo... (Ridley Road)
A Deception
Carbon
Synchotron
Metal Horse
