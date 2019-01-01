Zap PowFormed 1969. Disbanded 1979
Zap Pow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/209cc789-981e-4911-a5fb-47c30230976f
Zap Pow Biography (Wikipedia)
Zap Pow is a Jamaican reggae band, founded by singer/bassist Michael Williams aka Mikey Zappow and guitarist Dwight Pinkney. Members also included singer Beres Hammond, trumpeter David Madden, saxman Glen DaCosta, and drummer Cornell Marshall. They originally existed from 1969 to 1979. They re-formed in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zap Pow Tracks
Sort by
This Is Reggae Music
Zap Pow
This Is Reggae Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Reggae Music
Last played on
River
Zap Pow
River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River
Last played on
Bubblin' Over
Zap Pow
Bubblin' Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bubblin' Over
Last played on
Nice Nice Version Zepherin Saint feat. Ann Nesby
Zap Pow
Nice Nice Version Zepherin Saint feat. Ann Nesby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This is Reggae Music
Beres Hammond
This is Reggae Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br57r.jpglink
This is Reggae Music
Last played on
Zap Pow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist