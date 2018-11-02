Murray McLachlan (born 6 January 1965, Dundee, Scotland), is a British concert pianist.

His repertoire includes over 40 concertos and he has appeared as concerto soloist with many leading UK orchestras. He gave the last concerto performance of the 20th century in the Royal Albert Hall when he played Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue at the 'Millennium Proms' with the BBC Concert Orchestra under Christopher Warren-Green. In the 2000-2001 season he made his debut as a conductor, directing the Mozart Festival Orchestra on a national tour.

His overseas engagements have included recitals in the U.S., Scandinavia and South Africa, as well as tours of the Soviet Union, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Far East. In 1997 he was awarded a knighthood by the Order of St John of Jerusalem in recognition of his services to music in Malta.

He has recorded several cycles of Russian music: Prokofiev, Kabalevsky, Khachaturian, Tcherepnin, Weinberg, Shchedrin, and Myaskovsky. His discography also includes music by Shostakovich, Hamish MacCunn, Erik Chisholm, John Ramsden Williamson and Marcus Blunt and a concerto based on sketches left by Grieg for a second piano concerto. He also released a cross-over album with jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith.