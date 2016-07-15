Photek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tvzv0.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2095b935-2007-4ae0-a48a-ef4d6fc3aac0
Photek Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupert Parkes (born May 13th, 1972), known as Photek, is a Los Angeles–based British record producer, film and TV composer, and electronic music DJ. Photek was born and raised in St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Photek has contributed music to several film, TV and video game productions, such as Blade in 1998. He also scored Gang Related with director Allen Hughes.
He received three consecutive Grammy Award nominations in the category of Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for Daft Punk "End of Line" from the Tron: Legacy movie soundtrack in 2012, Moby "Lie Down In Darkness" in 2013 and Bob Marley "One Love/People Get Ready" in 2014.
Photek is the composer on the show How to Get Away with Murder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Photek Tracks
Sort by
Age of Empires
Photek
Age of Empires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Ni Ten Ichi Ryu
Photek
Ni Ten Ichi Ryu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Ni Ten Ichi Ryu
Last played on
The Rain (Remix)
Photek
The Rain (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Glamourama
Photek
Glamourama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Glamourama
Last played on
Rings Around Saturn
Photek
Rings Around Saturn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Rings Around Saturn
Last played on
Minotaur
Photek
Minotaur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Minotaur
Last played on
The Third Sequence
Photek
The Third Sequence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
The Third Sequence
Last played on
Modus Operandi
Photek
Modus Operandi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Modus Operandi
Last played on
The Hidden Camera
Photek
The Hidden Camera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
The Hidden Camera
Last played on
Mine To Give (David Morales World Mix)
Photek
Mine To Give (David Morales World Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Mine To Give (David Morales World Mix)
Last played on
Into The 90's
Photek
Into The 90's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Into The 90's
Last played on
Ni Ten Ichi Ryu (Two Swords Technique)
Photek
Ni Ten Ichi Ryu (Two Swords Technique)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Ni Ten Ichi Ryu (Two Swords Technique)
Last played on
The Seven Samurai
Photek
The Seven Samurai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
The Seven Samurai
Last played on
Aleph 1
Photek
Aleph 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Aleph 1
Last played on
The Rain
Photek
The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
The Rain
Last played on
Consciousness
Photek
Consciousness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Consciousness
Last played on
Pressure 3
Photek
Pressure 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Pressure 3
Last played on
Santiago
Photek
Santiago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Santiago
Last played on
Pyramid
Photek
Pyramid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Pyramid
Last played on
Mine to Give (feat. Robert Owens)
Photek
Mine to Give (feat. Robert Owens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Mine to Give (feat. Robert Owens)
Last played on
Levitation
Photek
Levitation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Levitation
Last played on
Loose (Photek Remix)
Therapy?
Loose (Photek Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzv0.jpglink
Loose (Photek Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Photek
Latest Photek News
Photek Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist