Boris Papandopulo (Honnef am Rhein, today's Bad Honnef, February 25, 1906 – Zagreb, October 16, 1991) was a Croatian composer and conductor of Russian Jewish descent. He was the son of Greek nobleman Konstantin Papandopulo and Croatian opera singer Maja Strozzi-Pečić and one of the most distinctive Croatian musicians of the 20th century. Papandopulo also worked as music writer, journalist, reviewer, pianist and piano accompanist; however, he achieved the peaks of his career in music as a composer. His composing oeuvre is imposing (counting cca 460 works): with great success he created instrumental (orchestral, concertante, chamber and solo), vocal and instrumental (for solo voice and choir), stage music and film music. In all these kinds and genres he left a string of anthology-piece compositions of great artistic value.