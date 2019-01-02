Morten Harket (born 14 September 1959) is a Norwegian vocalist and musician, best known as the lead singer of the synthpop/rock band A-ha, which released ten studio albums and topped the charts internationally after their breakthrough hit "Take On Me" in 1985. A-ha disbanded in 2010 after they played their last gig in Oslo. In 2015, after each member pursued his own artistic path, A-ha reunited to produce a new album, Cast In Steel, and perform a world tour, kicking off at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 27 September 2015. Harket has also released six solo albums. Before joining A-ha in 1982, Harket had appeared on the Oslo club scene as the singer for blues outfit Souldier Blue.