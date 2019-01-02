Morten HarketBorn 14 September 1959
Morten Harket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5nz.jpg
1959-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2093207d-cb69-4789-866b-5ac772c9ebd3
Morten Harket Biography (Wikipedia)
Morten Harket (born 14 September 1959) is a Norwegian vocalist and musician, best known as the lead singer of the synthpop/rock band A-ha, which released ten studio albums and topped the charts internationally after their breakthrough hit "Take On Me" in 1985. A-ha disbanded in 2010 after they played their last gig in Oslo. In 2015, after each member pursued his own artistic path, A-ha reunited to produce a new album, Cast In Steel, and perform a world tour, kicking off at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 27 September 2015. Harket has also released six solo albums. Before joining A-ha in 1982, Harket had appeared on the Oslo club scene as the singer for blues outfit Souldier Blue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Morten Harket Performances & Interviews
- Morten Harket Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wywkd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wywkd.jpg2014-04-06T13:42:00.000ZThe A-ha frontman performed two songs live in the studio for Sir Terry, including an Everly Brothers song performed on a Phil Everly guitar!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wyzh0
Morten Harket Live in Session
Morten Harket Tracks
Sort by
Scared Of Heights
Morten Harket
Scared Of Heights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdxw.jpglink
Scared Of Heights
Last played on
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Morten Harket
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Last played on
Safe with Me
Morten Harket
Safe with Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Safe with Me
Last played on
Brother
Morten Harket
Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Brother
Last played on
Can't Answer This
Morten Harket
Can't Answer This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Can't Answer This
Last played on
There is a Place
Morten Harket
There is a Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
There is a Place
Last played on
Movies
Morten Harket
Movies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Movies
Last played on
Do You Remember Me?
Morten Harket
Do You Remember Me?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Do You Remember Me?
Last played on
Safe With Me (Live In Session)
Morten Harket
Safe With Me (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Safe With Me (Live In Session)
Last played on
Do You Remember Me? (Live In Session)
Morten Harket
Do You Remember Me? (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Do You Remember Me? (Live In Session)
Last played on
Let It Me Be [Live]
Morten Harket
Let It Me Be [Live]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Let It Me Be [Live]
Last played on
Do You Remember Me? [Live]
Morten Harket
Do You Remember Me? [Live]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Do You Remember Me? [Live]
Last played on
Burn Money Burn
Morten Harket
Burn Money Burn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nz.jpglink
Burn Money Burn
Last played on
Morten Harket Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist