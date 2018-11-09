Alvin Youngblood HartBorn 2 March 1963
Alvin Youngblood Hart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvnw.jpg
1963-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/209311f4-f9c2-4e44-95c4-f7708f9cc10f
Alvin Youngblood Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvin Youngblood Hart (born Gregory Edward Hart, March 2, 1963 in Oakland, California, United States) is a Grammy Award-winning American musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alvin Youngblood Hart Tracks
Sort by
When I Was A Cowboy
Alvin Youngblood Hart
When I Was A Cowboy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
When I Was A Cowboy
Last played on
Big Mama's Door
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Big Mama's Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Big Mama's Door
Last played on
Them Fair Weather Friends
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Them Fair Weather Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Them Fair Weather Friends
Last played on
Illinois Blues
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Illinois Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Illinois Blues
Last played on
Motivational Speaker
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Motivational Speaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Motivational Speaker
Last played on
Gallows Pole
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Gallows Pole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Gallows Pole
Last played on
Motherless Children Have a Hard Time
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Motherless Children Have a Hard Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Ramblin' On My Mind
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Ramblin' On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Ramblin' On My Mind
Last played on
Pony Blues
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Pony Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Pony Blues
If The Blues Was Money
Alvin Youngblood Hart
If The Blues Was Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
If The Blues Was Money
Mama Don't Allow
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Mama Don't Allow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Mama Don't Allow
Here Am I, Oh Lord, Send Me
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Here Am I, Oh Lord, Send Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Hell Of A Way For A Man To Make A Living
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Hell Of A Way For A Man To Make A Living
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Bloody Bill Anderson
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Bloody Bill Anderson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Bloody Bill Anderson
Last played on
Where The Fun Is
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Where The Fun Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Where The Fun Is
Last played on
Back To Memphis
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Back To Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Back To Memphis
Last played on
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Nobody's Fault But Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Last played on
Tallacatcha
Alvin Youngblood Hart
Tallacatcha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnw.jpglink
Tallacatcha
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alvin Youngblood Hart
Alvin Youngblood Hart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist