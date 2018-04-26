Nelson CavaquinhoBorn 28 October 1910. Died 18 February 1986
Nelson Cavaquinho
1910-10-28
Nelson Cavaquinho Biography (Wikipedia)
Nelson Cavaquinho (October 29, 1911 – February 18, 1986, birth name Nelson Antônio da Silva) was one of the most important singer/composers of samba. He is usually seen as a representative of the tragic aspects of samba thematics, with many songs about death and hopelessness. He's a founder of the samba school Estação Primeira de Mangueira.
