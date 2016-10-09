Nolan Strong and The DiablosDetroit doo-wop group. Formed 1950. Disbanded 1964
Nolan Strong and The Diablos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/208ede70-463e-4e20-88d5-8cdf68624708
Biography (Wikipedia)
Nolan Strong & the Diablos were an American, Detroit-based, R&B and doo-wop vocal group, best known for their songs "The Wind" and "Mind Over Matter". They had one record that spent a week on the US Billboard R&B chart, "The Way You Dog Me Around", which reached no. 12 in January 1956. The group was one of the most popular pre-Motown R&B acts in Detroit during the mid-1950s, through the early 1960s. Its original members were Nolan Strong, Juan Gutierrez, Willie Hunter, Quentin Eubanks, and Bob Edwards.
The group recorded for Fortune Records, along with label-mates Andre Williams and Nathaniel Mayer. The Diablos recorded for the family-operated label in Detroit starting in 1954 until around 1973.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Mind Over Matter
Nolan Strong and The Diablos
Mind Over Matter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind Over Matter
Last played on
You Are
Nolan Strong and The Diablos
You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are
Last played on
The Wind
Nolan Strong and The Diablos
The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wind
Last played on
Do You Remember What You Did
Nolan Strong and The Diablos
Do You Remember What You Did
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Remember What You Did
Last played on
Back to artist