Marina RossellBorn 17 January 1954
Marina Rossell

1954-01-17

Marina Rossell Biography (Wikipedia)
Marina Rossell i Figueras (born January 17, 1954 in Castellet i la Gornal,) is a Spanish singer in Catalan and Spanish.
She's one of the most important singers in the modern Catalan language. She has sung traditional and revolutionary classical Catalan songs, habaneras and her own compositions.
Rossell has collaborated with such diverse artists as: Georges Moustaki, Montserrat Caballé, Luis Eduardo Aute, Carlos Cano [es], Pedro Guerra or the flamenco guitarist Tomatito. She has made numerous tours by Europe, Latin America, northern Africa.
Marina Rossell Tracks
Balla
Balla
Ma Libertat
Ma Libertat
El Metee
El Metee
Dies Idees I Amor
Dies Idees I Amor
