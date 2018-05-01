Trader HorneFormed 1969. Disbanded 1970
Trader Horne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/208af92f-98cb-45a0-bf2d-eb5325bb4f70
Trader Horne Biography (Wikipedia)
Trader Horne was a British duo consisting of multi-instrumentalist and former Them keyboard player and vocalist Jackie McAuley and former Fairport Convention lead vocalist Judy Dyble. The short-lived musical partnership broke up after releasing only one LP, Morning Way, in 1970. The band was named after DJ John Peel's nanny, Florence Horne, nicknamed "Trader" in reference to explorer Trader Horn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trader Horne Tracks
Sort by
Morning Way
Trader Horne
Morning Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Way
Last played on
Luke That Never Was
Trader Horne
Luke That Never Was
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luke That Never Was
Last played on
Growning Man
Trader Horne
Growning Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Growning Man
Last played on
Here Comes The Rain
Trader Horne
Here Comes The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Comes The Rain
Last played on
Better Than Today
Trader Horne
Better Than Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Than Today
Last played on
Velvet To Atone
Trader Horne
Velvet To Atone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Velvet To Atone
Last played on
Jenny May
Trader Horne
Jenny May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jenny May
Last played on
Children Of Oare
Trader Horne
Children Of Oare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Children Of Oare
Last played on
Three Rings For Eleven Kings
Trader Horne
Three Rings For Eleven Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mixed Up Kind
Trader Horne
The Mixed Up Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mixed Up Kind
Last played on
Trader Horne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist