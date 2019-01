Trader Horne was a British duo consisting of multi-instrumentalist and former Them keyboard player and vocalist Jackie McAuley and former Fairport Convention lead vocalist Judy Dyble. The short-lived musical partnership broke up after releasing only one LP, Morning Way, in 1970. The band was named after DJ John Peel's nanny, Florence Horne, nicknamed "Trader" in reference to explorer Trader Horn.

