The Mars VoltaFormed 2001. Disbanded 2013
The Mars Volta Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mars Volta is an American progressive rock band from El Paso, Texas, formed in 2001. The band's final lineup consisted of Omar Rodríguez-López (guitar, producer, direction), Cedric Bixler-Zavala (vocals, lyrics), Juan Alderete (bass), Marcel Rodríguez-López (keyboards, percussion) and Deantoni Parks (drums). The band formed following the break-up of Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala's previous band, At the Drive-In. They were known for their energetic live shows and their concept albums.
In 2009, the band won a Grammy Award in the Best Hard Rock Performance category for the song "Wax Simulacra". In 2008, they were named Best Prog-Rock Band by Rolling Stone magazine.
In September 2012 the Mars Volta entered a hiatus, with Omar Rodríguez-López and Parks forming a new project, Bosnian Rainbows. Four months later, the band formally broke up. Bixler-Zavala and Alderete subsequently formed a new band, Zavalaz. Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala eventually reunited in 2014 for a new project, Antemasque; At the Drive-In reunited in 2015, and comments from the pair have indicated that they plan to reunite The Mars Volta in the future.
The Mars Volta Tracks
Sort by