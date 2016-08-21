Dick ToddBorn 4 August 1914. Died 1974
Dick Todd
1914-08-04
Dick Todd Biography (Wikipedia)
Dick Todd (August 4, 1914 – May 1973) was a Canadian singer, most active from the 1930s to 1950s. He was nicknamed the Canadian Crosby, due to his supposed vocal similarity to Bing Crosby, and was born in Montreal.
Dick Todd Tracks
To you sweetheart aloha
Dick Todd
Time on my hands
Dick Todd
Gaucho Serenade
Dick Todd
It's The Talk Of The Town
Dick Todd
