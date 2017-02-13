Mischa DamevConductor
Mischa Damev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/207fa711-b544-4920-b226-e6893ca0a14b
Mischa Damev Tracks
Sort by
The Enchanted Lake
Anatoly Konstantinovich Lyadov
The Enchanted Lake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br13d.jpglink
The Enchanted Lake
Last played on
Symphony No 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No 1
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewvv2m
Maida Vale Studios
2016-12-12T08:06:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026c7bt.jpg
12
Dec
2016
Be in the Audience: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1
Maida Vale Studios
Back to artist